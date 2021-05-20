Deepak kadam

Landing Page UX UI Design

Meet Jobat, a platform for those looking for jobs.
The UX/UI design is minimalistic yet enough to search for a job.
Key features:
-Angular gradient used at the background.
-Background blur used behind the main text.

For the Illustrations follow the link below.
Computer vector created by pch.vector - www.freepik.com

Posted on May 20, 2021
