Landing Page UX UI Design

Meet Jobat, a platform for those looking for jobs.
The UX/UI design is minimalistic yet enough to search for a job.
Key features:
-Angular gradient used at the background.
-Background blur used behind the main text.
For the Illustrations follow the link below.
