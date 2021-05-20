Kicks Responsive E Commerce UI Kit

Trending designs to inspire you
Meet Kicks, a fully featured E-Commerce UI Kit which will get your project started quick and easy. It has 13 unique pages, 50+ components which are ready to use, available in Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD.
It's easily customizable from the Styleguide so you can quickly update the colors and typography as needed. All components are nicely polished - just drag & drop and build your project in minutes.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/3Wb9wp