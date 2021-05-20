Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Priya Devi

Kicks Responsive E Commerce UI Kit

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
Kicks Responsive E Commerce UI Kit website app web ux ui illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

Meet Kicks, a fully featured E-Commerce UI Kit which will get your project started quick and easy. It has 13 unique pages, 50+ components which are ready to use, available in Figma, Sketch and Adobe XD.

It's easily customizable from the Styleguide so you can quickly update the colors and typography as needed. All components are nicely polished - just drag & drop and build your project in minutes.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/3Wb9wp

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like