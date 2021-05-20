Priya Devi

News Editorial Website Template

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
News Editorial Website Template illustrator website app web graphic design illustration design branding ux ui
Download color palette

News Editorial Website Template

News Editorial Website Template is a carefully crafted multi-purpose, minimalist, gorgeous, and creative news editorial or blog design template. Suitable for Bloggers, vloggers, journalists, business professionals.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/XRMDxR

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like