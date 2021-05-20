Priya Devi

Nextrun Clean and Elegant Admin

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
Nextrun Clean and Elegant Admin design website illustrator graphic design illustration branding web app ux ui
Download color palette

Organizing many projects, sorting in-out invoices, keeping up the contact with clients and partners are part of an admin job. To help an admin make his/her work easier, use Nextrun, the Neat, Clean and Elegant Admin Dashboard Template that ideal for company admin, email dashboard, invoice admin, calendar dashboard, Kanban dashboard, banking dashboard, ticketing admin, and any other dashboard website.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/Gwbo37

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like