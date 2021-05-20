Logo Design for Cardinal Maids

I worked with Cardinal Maids, a home cleaning company based in Cleveland, to design their logo a few years ago. Their goal is to create a service that focuses on customer satisfaction.

They wanted to feature the northern cardinal, also known colloquially as the redbird, in the design. I then suggested the addition of a broom in the bird's crest to further represent the business.

