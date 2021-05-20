Priya Devi

ULEARN Online Learning UI Kit

website graphic design illustrator illustration design branding web app ux ui
ULEARN - Online Learning UI Kit is a beautifully crafted App with modern and stylish look. Built with utmost care and perfection.

It includes 5 different versions:- Adobe Photoshop, Figma, Sketch, Adobe XD and Adobe Illustrator.

It is built on a Grid System. All the Screen Art Boards are Well organized, Vector and Layered.

https://crmrkt.com/77bdW3

Posted on May 20, 2021
