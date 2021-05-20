Trending designs to inspire you
Magento 2 JusPay Payment Gateway by Meetanshi integrates the Juspay payment gateway with Magento 2 store for secure online payments.
JusPay is a popular payment gateway, trusted widely in India. Hence, Meetanshi has developed the Magento 2 JusPay Payment Gateway extension to integrate the JusPay payment gateway with Magento 2 store.
The extension ensures capturing secure online payments from the customers via JusPay. Being a hosted payment method, the credit card details are not stored in the Magento 2 store. The customers are redirected to the JusPay hosted payment page where the details are entered and the payment is completed with security.
The Magento 2 Juspay Payment Gateway extension is a perfect tool if your store has an Indian customer base. Enhance the customer experience and security with this feature-rich module.
Benefits of Magento 2 JusPay Payment Gateway:
• Integrate Juspay payment gateway with Magento 2 for capturing secure online payments.
• PCI DSS compliance
• Set custom payment method title
• Display the payment gateway logo in the storefront
• Offers sandbox mode
• Use the live API key and live gateway key obtained while registration with Juspay for integrating it with Magento 2
• Admin can generate auto invoices for orders paid via Juspay
• Select countries to allow using the Juspay payment method
• Display additional information on the checkout page
• The hosted payment process for better security
• Let customers check the payment details from "My Account" section
• The admin can check the payment details from the order view section in the backend.
For more information, visit
https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-juspay-payment-gateway.html