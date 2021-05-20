Coded Landing Page UI: Figma + HTML

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The Figma coded website landing page UI kit template template is a fully-responsive template with easy-to-edit Figma website blocks, ready to customize, along with the coded HTML!
This Figma + HTML landing page UI kit is the perfect starting point for your next website. This responsive (Bootstrap 4-based) UI template bundle includes over 24+ fully unique website blocks and 180+ Figma components ready-to-customize for thousands of possible variations, along with the coded responsive HTML to go-live on the web in just a few clicks.
GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/rPQGeJ