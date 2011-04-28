Sharon Brener

Redo

Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Hire Me
  • Save
Redo fun identity nonprofit concept
Download color palette

Just a project preview. More soon.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 28, 2011
Sharon Brener
Sharon Brener
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Sharon Brener

View profile
    • Like