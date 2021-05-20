Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Garima Kapoor

Happy Herbs - Plant Buying App

Garima Kapoor
Garima Kapoor
  • Save
Happy Herbs - Plant Buying App buy plant app ui plant purchase herbs buy plants visual design planting creative app ui plant mobile app
Download color palette

Hey Dribblers !!
Here I present few mobile screens for the plant buying app. You can purchase plants & other accessories required for gardening purposes.

Hope you'll like the design !! Do like & post your feedbacks in comment section :)

Garima Kapoor
Garima Kapoor

More by Garima Kapoor

View profile
    • Like