Happy Herbs - Plant Buying App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Dribblers !!
Here I present few mobile screens for the plant buying app. You can purchase plants & other accessories required for gardening purposes.
Hope you'll like the design !! Do like & post your feedbacks in comment section :)