Olympus Grip

+Project Scope

This is a companion app for a workout equipment for maximizing total body strength and cardio.

+Direct Contribution

I was responsible for the overall UX design of the app as well as the branding design

+Design Rationale

🎴 Cards- As much as possible we want to show the product on each picture. I have to work on the existing photos which are too zoomed in making it

a challenge do design the card UI.

💪 Custom Workouts- Every workouts are customizable, and total time is a big factor, we implemented the estimated time to be dynamic as you customized the workout.

🎨 Live Workout Screen- Another challenge on the design is the handful of information that goes to the live workout screen. We applied zoning or grouping together the UI and careful use of contrast and text styles to create better hierarchy of information.

🌐 URL

https://olympusgriplanding.webflow.io/