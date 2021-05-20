Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business Card Design (INFINITY PHOTO)

Business Card Design (INFINITY PHOTO) brand identity graphic design brand design brand besiness card
Happy to share with you this nice business card that I made it for myself and my portfolio.
So what do you thing about it?
If you want to show the full project presentation, you can check the link bellow ⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119860373/Business-Card-Design-%28INFINITY-PHOTO%29

Posted on May 20, 2021
