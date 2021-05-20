CYANOTYPE Digital Photoshop Effect

Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print. Engineers used the process well into the 20th century as a simple and low-cost process to produce copies of drawings, referred to as blueprints. The process uses two chemicals: ferric ammonium citrate and potassium ferricyanide.

But, we can discard all these technical difficulties and use our favorite Photoshop to get the same aesthetic result in a few minutes.

WATCH THE DEMO VIDEO: https://youtu.be/xAJe51ClR7Q

Addon includes work with photos and graphic material. You can imitate cyanotype design with negatives and with the contours of various objects, plants and even fonts. This can be useful for creating postcards, wall arts, posters, antique-styled photos, etc.

Product includes:

• PSD 4000x2667 file for processing photos in the style of cyanotype with a photonegative.

• PSD 4000x2667 file for processing graphics in silhouette form, plants, objects, fonts.

• User guide.