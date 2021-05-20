Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ade amala

Simple Splash Screen

ade amala
ade amala
Simple Splash Screen uiux uidesign mobile design android app design android app mobile ui mobile app library app library walkthrough splash screen splash page splash design app design apps app design app ux ui
This is a project about creating a digital library application that is in accordance with the wishes of the client itself. if you want to work with me, you can contact me via email: adeamala737@gmail.com

ade amala
ade amala

