'Poker' Playing Card Symbol Pattern 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template
Software Used : Adobe Illustrator
File Format : EPS CC
Font Used : Rounds Black
This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.
You can find and download it, available at : Adobe Stock
stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/Grapeer
Thank you