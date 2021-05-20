'Poker' Playing Card Symbol Pattern 3d Style Editable Text Effects Template

Software Used : Adobe Illustrator

File Format : EPS CC

Font Used : Rounds Black

This text effects template is suitable for any business, can be used as an additional effect that can be applied to a design as an element.

You can find and download it, available at : Adobe Stock

stock.adobe.com/uk/contributor/210367441/Grapeer

Thank you