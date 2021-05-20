Les Benjamins Concept Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi everyone
I worked on a concept design for #LesBenjamins, a Turkish brand that has gained a worldwide reputation, gained a lot of attention in a short time and gained a huge fan base with its extraordinary and ethnic designs.
Full Concept: https://lnkd.in/eXE-ra7
I hope you will like it :)