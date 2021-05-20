Mert Yagcı

Les Benjamins Concept Design

Mert Yagcı
Mert Yagcı
  • Save
Les Benjamins Concept Design clean ux user inteface web design ui typography promo design minimal design cool
Download color palette

Hi everyone

I worked on a concept design for #LesBenjamins, a Turkish brand that has gained a worldwide reputation, gained a lot of attention in a short time and gained a huge fan base with its extraordinary and ethnic designs.

Full Concept: https://lnkd.in/eXE-ra7

I hope you will like it :)

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Mert Yagcı
Mert Yagcı

More by Mert Yagcı

View profile
    • Like