Stephanie

Duckncover Rebranding

Duckncover Rebranding branding sketch interface ux ui
Rebranding for Duckncover an online insurance marketplace platform. Before it was a blue and orange color palette which kind of dull and reminded me a lot of facebook color palette. I changed it to a muted purple, which is something not entirely common, and it's pleasing to look at.

Posted on May 20, 2021
