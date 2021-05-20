Viber 10 Years

Trending designs to inspire you
3 fun videos I made for Viber's global campaign celebrating their 10-year anniversary. It was translated and localized to 8 languages, resulting in a total of 150 videos across multiple platforms.
Watch the project page:
www.yairwalden.com/project/viber10