Hello everyone,
I hope all of you are fine. I tried to make a credit card checkout UI. I tried to make this design simple. I tried to make it trendy. I hope you will like it.
Your feedback and appreciation are always welcome.
press 'L' if you like this shot
Any kind of freelance project mail me:-
Maksd.rkb007@gmail.com
Behance Link:- https://www.behance.net/gallery/119860351/Credit-Card-Checkout?
Thank you so much