Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Old Photo Effect Overlays + Actions

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  1. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-00-.jpg
  2. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-1-.jpg
  3. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-2-.jpg
  4. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-3-.jpg
  5. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-5-.jpg
  6. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-6-.jpg
  7. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-7-.jpg
  8. old-photo-effect-overlays-actions-8-.jpg

Old Photo Effect Overlays + Actions

Good for sale
Old Photo Effect Overlays + Actions

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 48 Old Photo Effect Overlays Actions to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

In just imagine that in two clicks you can turn any photo to a vintage style of the old albums. Just download this product and install the Action, you will get a finely tuned color correction definitely carries shades of the old black-and-white photographs and two sets of textures to simulate retro paper and scratches on the surface of the photo.

INCLUDED:
• 24 Dust and Scratches JPG 4000x2700
• 24 Paper JPG 4000x2700
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf

