📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates
A magnificent collection of 48 Old Photo Effect Overlays Actions to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.
In just imagine that in two clicks you can turn any photo to a vintage style of the old albums. Just download this product and install the Action, you will get a finely tuned color correction definitely carries shades of the old black-and-white photographs and two sets of textures to simulate retro paper and scratches on the surface of the photo.
INCLUDED:
• 24 Dust and Scratches JPG 4000x2700
• 24 Paper JPG 4000x2700
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf