Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
ade amala

Library Digital Apps

ade amala
ade amala
  • Save
Library Digital Apps simple design simple mobile homepage blue mockup mobile app design mobile ui library library app side menu profile store app book design app apps app app design ux ui
Download color palette

This is a project about creating a digital library application that is in accordance with the wishes of the client itself. if you want to work with me, you can contact me via email: adeamala737@gmail.com

ade amala
ade amala

More by ade amala

View profile
    • Like