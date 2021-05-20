90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop

Each of you probably have these photos in your personal photo archive, but this does not mean that this style is in the past!

These actions are an easy way to give any photo a look as if it was done in the 90s on a cheap film camera.

This set contains:

• Unique actions that create lens distortion

• Сhromatic aberration

• Color processes characteristic of photographic equipment of the 90s

• Automatically generated glare film

• Adding a date on the photo (which you can replace with any text)

• 7 color correction options to simulate different types of old film

And all this in one compact set of actions, for any size of photos.