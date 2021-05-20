90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Each of you probably have these photos in your personal photo archive, but this does not mean that this style is in the past!
These actions are an easy way to give any photo a look as if it was done in the 90s on a cheap film camera.
This set contains:
• Unique actions that create lens distortion
• Сhromatic aberration
• Color processes characteristic of photographic equipment of the 90s
• Automatically generated glare film
• Adding a date on the photo (which you can replace with any text)
• 7 color correction options to simulate different types of old film
And all this in one compact set of actions, for any size of photos.