Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  • Save
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop lens vibes polaroid kodak fuji look fashion vintage retro photos film camera photography style template photo effect actions photoshop 90s
Download color palette
  1. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-0-.jpg
  2. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-1-.jpg
  3. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-2-.jpg
  4. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-3-.jpg
  5. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-4-.jpg
  6. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-5-.jpg
  7. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-6-.jpg
  8. 90s-style-photo-effects-photoshop-7-.jpg

90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop

Price
$8
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
90s Style Photo Effects Photoshop

Each of you probably have these photos in your personal photo archive, but this does not mean that this style is in the past!

These actions are an easy way to give any photo a look as if it was done in the 90s on a cheap film camera.

This set contains:
• Unique actions that create lens distortion
• Сhromatic aberration
• Color processes characteristic of photographic equipment of the 90s
• Automatically generated glare film
• Adding a date on the photo (which you can replace with any text)
• 7 color correction options to simulate different types of old film

And all this in one compact set of actions, for any size of photos.

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Graphic Spirit

View profile
    • Like