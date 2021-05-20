Smaartt Digital

Blue prism salesforce integration| Smaartt Digital consulting

Smaartt Digital
Smaartt Digital
  • Save
Blue prism salesforce integration| Smaartt Digital consulting
Download color palette

Blue Prism Salesforce connector provides Salesforce users with seamless access to advanced RPA. Blue Prism, the pioneer of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) integrates with the Salesforce Platform. We are one of the leading intelligent technologies consultancy Dubai. For more information visit https://smaartt.com/ or drop a mail to info@smaartt.com or contact +9714 5836868.

Posted on May 20, 2021
Smaartt Digital
Smaartt Digital

More by Smaartt Digital

View profile
    • Like