Sadik Saz

Music player app

Sadik Saz
Sadik Saz
  • Save
Music player app music app ios app mobile ui musicplayer design app ux ui
Download color palette

Music Player - Discover and listen ✦

Hey, Guys!
Meet my new shot! Hope you like it 😍
The Idea of this design is to create a Music Player with a minimal design.
Hit "L" and share it if you like ❤️

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Sadik Saz
Sadik Saz

More by Sadik Saz

View profile
    • Like