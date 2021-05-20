Shopping cart for CROCS online store

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello everybody!
Today I would like to share my experience in creating an online shopping cart.
For this I used the Voog design system.
I took into account:
☑️ the ability to delete an item or move it to favorites
☑️ changing the quantity or color of the selected item
☑️ details for payment and delivery
☑️ recommendation "related products"
☑️ final bill.
What do you think?
Thank you😉