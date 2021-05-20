Shopping cart for CROCS online store

Hello everybody!

Today I would like to share my experience in creating an online shopping cart.

For this I used the Voog design system.

I took into account:

☑️ the ability to delete an item or move it to favorites

☑️ changing the quantity or color of the selected item

☑️ details for payment and delivery

☑️ recommendation "related products"

☑️ final bill.

What do you think?

Thank you😉