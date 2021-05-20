Siarhei Burakouski

Shopping cart for CROCS online store

Siarhei Burakouski
Siarhei Burakouski
  • Save
Shopping cart for CROCS online store store web shoes checkout summary order online shop shop cart
Download color palette

Hello everybody!
Today I would like to share my experience in creating an online shopping cart.
For this I used the Voog design system.

I took into account:
☑️ the ability to delete an item or move it to favorites
☑️ changing the quantity or color of the selected item
☑️ details for payment and delivery
☑️ recommendation "related products"
☑️ final bill.

What do you think?
Thank you😉

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Siarhei Burakouski
Siarhei Burakouski

More by Siarhei Burakouski

View profile
    • Like