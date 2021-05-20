K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 73 - 76

Have you ever heard the color of a lightning?

Back in 2015, I had helped my friends from Post Tenebras Sono picking their brand name (after Geneva city’s creed “Post tenebras lux”) and also designed their first logo and website of sound and lighting gear rental. Somewhere along the process, I went crazy about glitch art using raw files and a sound editing software to bend them damn pixels! It resulted in a large collection of cool images of their lightning bolt went mad.

