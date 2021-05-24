Zajno Crew

Music Playlist "Crappy Explanation" #87

Music Playlist "Crappy Explanation" #87 face portrait blur blurred color typography print poster card design vector flat art branding creative inspiration zajno spotify playlist music
Hey guys!

A spring mixtape of inspiring tracks by The Neighbourhood, Joji & Lorde will carry you away on the waves of electro-pop to the country of dreams, joy and creativity.

Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Music
Listen on YouTube

By Sophia, UI/UX Designer at Zajno.

