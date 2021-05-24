Music Playlist "Crappy Explanation" #87

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey guys!
A spring mixtape of inspiring tracks by The Neighbourhood, Joji & Lorde will carry you away on the waves of electro-pop to the country of dreams, joy and creativity.
Listen on Spotify
Listen on Apple Music
Listen on YouTube
By Sophia, UI/UX Designer at Zajno.
Press "L" to show some love!
ᗈ Join our Newsletter!
ᗈ Website
ᗈ TheGrid
ᗈ Spotify
ᗈ Twitter
ᗈ Medium
ᗈ Facebook
ᗈ Instagram