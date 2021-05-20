Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Aurora Phan
Farmer Studio

What's your gender?

Aurora Phan
Farmer Studio
Aurora Phan for Farmer Studio
What's your gender? progressbar gender scribble clean smartphone interface app design ux ui
From the news, Demi Lovato has come out as nonbinary and is changing their pronouns to "they/them".

With "other" option, your surrounding will know what you would like to be call. Easy as a bite!

Posted on May 20, 2021
Farmer Studio
Farmer Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
