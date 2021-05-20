Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosalba Porpora
Freaks & Dreamers

Reasonal Website

Rosalba Porpora
Freaks & Dreamers
Rosalba Porpora for Freaks & Dreamers
Hire Us
  • Save
Reasonal Website berlin productivity website webdesign ui startup brand identity brand design
Reasonal Website berlin productivity website webdesign ui startup brand identity brand design
Download color palette
  1. Desktop - 85.png
  2. Desktop - 86.png

Take a look at the webdesign we did for Reasonal!
www.reason.al

Team: Dario Ferrando, Rosalba Porpora, Mario Wahl, Martin Debray

See more: https://dribbble.com/freaksanddreamers

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Freaks & Dreamers
Freaks & Dreamers
Hire Us

More by Freaks & Dreamers

View profile
    • Like