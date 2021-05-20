Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Graphic Spirit

Night Sky Background Overlays

Night Sky Background Overlays retouch mask textures collection actions milky way lightning aurora borealis northern lights photos effect galaxy starry moon photoshop stars overlays background sky night
  1. night-sky-background-overlays-00-.jpg
  2. night-sky-background-overlays-1-.jpg
  3. night-sky-background-overlays-2-.jpg
  4. night-sky-background-overlays-3-.jpg
  5. night-sky-background-overlays-4-.jpg
  6. night-sky-background-overlays-7-.jpg
  7. night-sky-background-overlays-8-.jpg
  8. night-sky-background-overlays-9-.jpg

Night Sky Background Overlays

Night Sky Background Overlays

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

This is a premium pack of high-quality overlay textures, with which you can add to any night photo of the charm and hypnotic starry sky, milky way, northern lights, lightning, stellar traces, galaxy.

Actions work with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Elements.

LOOK VIDEO GUIDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuckxCByI2U

Included:
• 20 Milky way 4000х2700 px
• 18 Northern lights 4000х2700 px
• 15 Lightning 4000х2700 px
• 5 Stellar traces 4000х2700 px
• 6 Galaxy 4000х2700 px
• 20 Starry sky 4000х2700 px
• Action file for quick overlay and mask retouch.

