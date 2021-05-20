Night Sky Background Overlays

Trending designs to inspire you
📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates
This is a premium pack of high-quality overlay textures, with which you can add to any night photo of the charm and hypnotic starry sky, milky way, northern lights, lightning, stellar traces, galaxy.
Actions work with Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Elements.
LOOK VIDEO GUIDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuckxCByI2U
Included:
• 20 Milky way 4000х2700 px
• 18 Northern lights 4000х2700 px
• 15 Lightning 4000х2700 px
• 5 Stellar traces 4000х2700 px
• 6 Galaxy 4000х2700 px
• 20 Starry sky 4000х2700 px
• Action file for quick overlay and mask retouch.