COVID warrior - App UI

COVID 19 has taken the world by storm. People are suffering and many of our loved ones are no more with us but infected people can be treated if given right medications, moral support and few daily practices to kill the virus and boost immunity.

So, I thought of the situation and I created a concept app called COVID WARRIOR. This app will help covid patients to follow a set practices on daily bases with the help of reminder and timer that will help them to recover from this deadly disease.

Hope you people with like it and spread this idea. Your comments always helps me improve my skills so don't forget to drop one.

