Akash Verma

COVID warrior - App UI

Akash Verma
Akash Verma
Hire Me
  • Save
COVID warrior - App UI concept design designers in india app design hire designer hireme minimal dribbble akash ux ui ux ui interaction design design adobe xd
Download color palette

Hey Folks 👋,
COVID 19 has taken the world by storm. People are suffering and many of our loved ones are no more with us but infected people can be treated if given right medications, moral support and few daily practices to kill the virus and boost immunity.

So, I thought of the situation and I created a concept app called COVID WARRIOR. This app will help covid patients to follow a set practices on daily bases with the help of reminder and timer that will help them to recover from this deadly disease.

Hope you people with like it and spread this idea. Your comments always helps me improve my skills so don't forget to drop one.

🌅
HAVE A GREAT DAY & BE SAFE !

Follow me on Instagram : @designs.akash
Connect on Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/akashverma0/

Akash Verma
Akash Verma
Reimagining experiences
Hire Me

More by Akash Verma

View profile
    • Like