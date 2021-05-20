Vanion Paradis

Intergalactic Trashbird

Vanion Paradis
Vanion Paradis
Intergalactic Trashbird halftone alien birdman suit anthropomorphic bird character design character black and white retro vintage cartoon design illustration
Playing around with unique characters and contrasting themes. Here's a humanoid trashbird from outerspace, in a fancy suit. Not sure where my mind was with this one to be honest....

Vanion Paradis
Vanion Paradis

