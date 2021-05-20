Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers!
Web landing interface design for a money transfer application. Utilized minimalism in direction of this design. Features a currency converter that allows users to know in real time, the rate of conversion of one currency to another.
________
Fonts used: Playfair Display and HK Grotesk
See full screen: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119857711/Money-transfer-landing-page?