Money transfer landing page

Money transfer landing page money transfer app finance app web interface design ui ux web ui ux finance website design web design interface design app design user interface user interface design uiux ui design
Hi Dribbblers!
Web landing interface design for a money transfer application. Utilized minimalism in direction of this design. Features a currency converter that allows users to know in real time, the rate of conversion of one currency to another.
Fonts used: Playfair Display and HK Grotesk
See full screen: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119857711/Money-transfer-landing-page?

