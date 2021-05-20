Good for Sale
Romantic Heart Bokeh Photo Overlays

Romantic Heart Bokeh Photo Overlays photos hd transparent template textures heart logo light effect love add actions filter lens portrait background overlays photo bokeh heart romantic
  1. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-000-.jpg
  2. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-1-.jpg
  3. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-2-.jpg
  4. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-3-.jpg
  5. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-5-.jpg
  6. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-6-.jpg
  7. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-7-.jpg
  8. heart-bokeh-overlay-actions-8-.jpg

Romantic Heart Bokeh Photo Overlays

$9
Romantic Heart Bokeh Photo Overlays

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 52 Romantic Heart Bokeh Photo Overlays to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Romantic Heart Bokeh Photo Overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

INCLUDED:
• 52 Bokeh Overlays JPG 3000x2000
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf

