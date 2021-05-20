Vector Character Design In The Car, Minimal Illustration

DAY 36

Imagine that you can transport yourself whenever you want, with a blink of an eye, anywhere in the universe. It includes a journey through the past and the future. Amazing ha?

That's exactly what art gives you.

💜

Mark Rise

p.s.

Inspired by great artists, I decided to start with the Daily Art project. If we want to live our dream, we need to work on it daily. This is my dream, to enjoy the art. Every single day.

