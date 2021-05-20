SOS button app design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, Dribblers! =)
Here is a part of my design for SOS button application "Karul" which already available on AppStore. Android version will be ready in July-August 2021.
You can also visit my Behance profile to see the full presentation.