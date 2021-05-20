Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SOS button app design

SOS button app design sos minimalistic application interface help emergency ux ui mobile app
Hey, Dribblers! =)

Here is a part of my design for SOS button application "Karul" which already available on AppStore. Android version will be ready in July-August 2021.
You can also visit my Behance profile to see the full presentation.

Posted on May 20, 2021
