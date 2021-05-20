Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

RENTAL DRESS & BRIDAL ONLINE SHOP - Logo Design ❤️ 👰

Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
  • Save
RENTAL DRESS & BRIDAL ONLINE SHOP - Logo Design ❤️ 👰 shop bridal wedding design art vector creative art icon graphicdesign branding logo illustration design
Download color palette

RENTAL DRESS & BRIDAL ONLINE SHOP - Logo Design ❤️ 👰
This logo made for one of my dearest client who wants a create simple, lovely and modern logo with feminime and friendly approach for his online rental shop. He approves the sketches and love the result.
::: Made in Adobe Illustrator (vector)
::: Thanks to @agussatrya99 !!! 👏👏👏

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THIS ONE?
ANY CRITICS/COMMENTS?
Leave down below, i appreciate all your feedbacks!

Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)
Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

More by Wanda TN ( OPEN FOR NEW PROJECT)

View profile
    • Like