Confetti Overlay Effect In Photoshop

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 42 Christmas Premium Overlays to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Confetti Overlay Effect can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

If you want to enhance the overlay brightness, for example on a light photo, change the blend mode to Linear Dodge (add)

INCLUDED:

• 20 Confetti Overlays JPG 3000x2000

• Bonus: 10 Garland Bokeh JPG 3000x2000

• Bonus: 12 Star Dust Overlays JPG 3000x2000

• Overlay Actions.atn

• User Guide.pdf