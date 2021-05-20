iPhone 12 Mockup - 30 Highly-Detailed PSD Mockups Scenes

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Download from here> https://gumroad.com/l/iphone12-mockup
Features:
- 30 Realistic PSD Mockup Files
- 6k Resolution - 6600x4400 (300 DPI)
- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background)
- Separated/ Removable Shadow
- Easy to Edit via Smart Objects
- Organized and Named Layers
- Help File