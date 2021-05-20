Good for Sale
iPhone 12 Mockup - 30 Highly-Detailed PSD Mockups Scenes

iPhone 12 Mockup - 30 PSD Mockups Scenes

Price
$15
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
iPhone 12 Mockup - 30 PSD Mockups Scenes

Download from here> https://gumroad.com/l/iphone12-mockup

Features:

- 30 Realistic PSD Mockup Files
- 6k Resolution - 6600x4400 (300 DPI)
- Customizable Background (All assets are separated from the background)
- Separated/ Removable Shadow
- Easy to Edit via Smart Objects
- Organized and Named Layers
- Help File

