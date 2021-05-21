The doctors mobile app design

Hey friends!

Hope you are doing great.

With the years that fly away, I realized how vital the simplicity of usage is in my life. Significantly if something disturbs you, according to marketing research, people use to visit doctors only if they face a real problem they cannot solve. That’s why when I create UX and UI for the medicine APP, I always trying to make it as clean and straightforward as possible. To make it more attractive, I usually use cool icons and illustrations. This time I worked in Procreate and look at these shadows? I am more than satisfied with the final result.

I love to love someone’s problems through the pain-points research. Like a doctor seeking treatment, I am always trying to make it faster and more remarkable.

What type of users is favorite to work on in the app?

Design — Figma

Illustrations — Procreate

************

💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz

************

Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates