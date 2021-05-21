Taras Migulko

The doctors mobile app design

The doctors mobile app design android design mobile app design mobile app mobile design mobile ui android app design applications applicaiton application ui app design android app android application app ios mobile illustration design ux ui
Hey friends!
Hope you are doing great.

With the years that fly away, I realized how vital the simplicity of usage is in my life. Significantly if something disturbs you, according to marketing research, people use to visit doctors only if they face a real problem they cannot solve. That’s why when I create UX and UI for the medicine APP, I always trying to make it as clean and straightforward as possible. To make it more attractive, I usually use cool icons and illustrations. This time I worked in Procreate and look at these shadows? I am more than satisfied with the final result.

I love to love someone’s problems through the pain-points research. Like a doctor seeking treatment, I am always trying to make it faster and more remarkable.

What type of users is favorite to work on in the app?

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Procreate

