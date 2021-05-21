The doctors mobile app design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey friends!
Hope you are doing great.
With the years that fly away, I realized how vital the simplicity of usage is in my life. Significantly if something disturbs you, according to marketing research, people use to visit doctors only if they face a real problem they cannot solve. That’s why when I create UX and UI for the medicine APP, I always trying to make it as clean and straightforward as possible. To make it more attractive, I usually use cool icons and illustrations. This time I worked in Procreate and look at these shadows? I am more than satisfied with the final result.
I love to love someone’s problems through the pain-points research. Like a doctor seeking treatment, I am always trying to make it faster and more remarkable.
What type of users is favorite to work on in the app?
Design — Figma
Illustrations — Procreate
************
💌 I am open to new projects! hey@migulko.cz
************
Instagram | Linkedin | AE+Sketch templates