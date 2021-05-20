📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 44 Vintage Old Photo Effect Overlays to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

In just imagine that in two clicks you can turn any photo to a vintage style of the old albums. Just download this product and install the Action, you will get a finely tuned color correction definitely carries shades of the old black-and-white photographs and two sets of textures to simulate retro paper and scratches on the surface of the photo.

INCLUDED:

• 21 Dust and Scratches JPG 3000x2000

• 23 Paper JPG 3000x2000

• Overlay Actions.atn

• User Guide.pdf