uxwelist

Movie Ticket App - Wireframe

uxwelist
uxwelist
  • Save
Movie Ticket App - Wireframe wireframe design wireframe kit wireframing wireframes wireframe
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers

This is movie ticket app exploration in wireframe for mobile, Hope you like it :)

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
uxwelist
uxwelist

More by uxwelist

View profile
    • Like