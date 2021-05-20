Ioana-Cristina Samoila

Music Player - DailyUI

Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Hire Me
  • Save
Music Player - DailyUI invision sketch adobe photoshop figma design figma mobile app branding adobe xd adobexd logo adobe illustrator illustration graphic design illustrator design
Download color palette

Daily UI Challenge # 009. Music player
Today's challenge was to design a music player.
How do you like it? I'm happy about feedback :)
Check out what I'm posting on my other socials:

Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Ioana-Cristina Samoila
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble!
Hire Me

More by Ioana-Cristina Samoila

View profile
    • Like