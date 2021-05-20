Rajan Raj

Music App UI Concept

Music App UI Concept 2021 design designinspiration dark mode dark ui library playlist mobile music app music newshot app designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
  1. Music App Ui 1.png
  2. Music App Ui 2.png
  3. Music App Ui 3.png
  4. Music App Ui 4.png

Hello, There!
What Music you're playing today? We All Love Music and this is an Music App Ui Concept that I have been Designing this week. In this app, the user can choose their playlist according to their mode. App features easy play mode and users can include lyrics if they want to see while playing. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank you for your time. Have a Great Day!

Learning, Designing & Living That's Me
