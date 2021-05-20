Hello, There!

What Music you're playing today? We All Love Music and this is an Music App Ui Concept that I have been Designing this week. In this app, the user can choose their playlist according to their mode. App features easy play mode and users can include lyrics if they want to see while playing. How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇

Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com

For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/

Linkedin -

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank you for your time. Have a Great Day!