Mélodie Claire Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s a glance of the first proposal sent to the client for the logo of ‘Mélodie Claire'. The Brand is a beauty Salon and the Brand name being the very name of the Owner of the business, a lady, I have used the ‘flower’ element that signifies beauty while also bearing a feminine touch. This is not the approved logo. The client later decided to stick with a monogram logo.
How do you like it?
.
.
.
.
Behance | Instagram
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.