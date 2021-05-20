Sumesh A K

Sumesh A K
Sumesh A K
Mélodie Claire Logo
Here’s a glance of the first proposal sent to the client for the logo of ‘Mélodie Claire'. The Brand is a beauty Salon and the Brand name being the very name of the Owner of the business, a lady, I have used the ‘flower’ element that signifies beauty while also bearing a feminine touch. This is not the approved logo. The client later decided to stick with a monogram logo.
How do you like it?
Sumesh A K
Sumesh A K
