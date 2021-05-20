JS Image Carver – 免費內容感知圖片調整尺寸工具，自動偵測圖片元素間的距離並自動演算生成新的圖片

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
JS Image Carver 是一個非常厲害的免費開源項目，它的功能可以幫助我們自動偵測所上傳的圖片裡，每個元素之間彼此的間距，並且讓你自訂圖片的長寬百分比，自動透過內容感知技術，將圖片當中的元素距離進行重塑，形成一張內容元素更為緊密的圖片。
繼續閱讀：https://techmoon.xyz/js-image-carver/