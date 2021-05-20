bieshu.com

Logo annotation:

1. The main graphic of the logo is composed of English lowercase letters "bs", where "b" naturally forms the shape of a house, and "s" is the fresh air duct system flowing in the house, which represents the company's focus on nature, environmental protection and technology. Thinking of the problem from the customer's point of view, a kind of re-creation starting from the customer's own needs.

2. The whole image is like a green leaf, representing the company's pursuit of environmental protection and health, and the customer's pursuit of nature and life.

3. The graphic is similar to the Chinese character "自", with the meaning of "begin" and "from". "You come from your hometown and you should know the affairs of your hometown." Enterprises must have a comprehensive understanding of their customs and customs for customers and their hometowns. Only outstanding works can conform to the local characteristics and styles and become a school of its own.