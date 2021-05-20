Rachit

Shapes

Rachit
Rachit
  • Save
Download color palette

UI exploration with geometric animation I made earlier. I published my 36daysoftype project on Behance for which this animation was actually made. Do check it out 😊

Stay safe guys ✌️

Let's connect on Behance, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Rachit
Rachit
Engaging you with Creative Design.

More by Rachit

View profile
    • Like