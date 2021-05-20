Illustration - Ukrainian Vyshyvanka Day

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
We want to tell you a little more about ourselves. We are from Ukraine, and today is Vyshyvanka Day, it is our national holiday.
Vyshyvanka is the national embroidered shirt. This is a celebration cloth and it always evokes warm emotions.
Inspired by these feelings we have created this illustration.
We are proud to be Ukrainians💛💙
