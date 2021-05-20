Illustration - Ukrainian Vyshyvanka Day

We want to tell you a little more about ourselves. We are from Ukraine, and today is Vyshyvanka Day, it is our national holiday.

Vyshyvanka is the national embroidered shirt. This is a celebration cloth and it always evokes warm emotions.

Inspired by these feelings we have created this illustration.

We are proud to be Ukrainians💛💙

