Outcrowd

Illustration - Ukrainian Vyshyvanka Day

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Illustration - Ukrainian Vyshyvanka Day national ukrainian ukraine colorfull typography vector illustration art ui colors color illustrator illustration
Download color palette

We want to tell you a little more about ourselves. We are from Ukraine, and today is Vyshyvanka Day, it is our national holiday.

Vyshyvanka is the national embroidered shirt. This is a celebration cloth and it always evokes warm emotions.

Inspired by these feelings we have created this illustration.

We are proud to be Ukrainians💛💙

***

Prepare yourself hello@outcrowd.io

Be a part of our creator’s community at:
Medium | Instagram | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like