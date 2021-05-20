Satwik Raj

Finance App

Satwik Raj
Satwik Raj
  • Save
Finance App typography minimal icon branding ux ui illustration design clean app
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋

Here is my exploration about Finance App
So, do you think this is cool?

Hope you enjoy! 😉

Feel free to feedback and comment.

View all tags
Posted on May 20, 2021
Satwik Raj
Satwik Raj

More by Satwik Raj

View profile
    • Like